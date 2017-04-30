Car causes garage to erupt in flames in San Rafael

SAN RAFAEL (BCN) — Fire crews quickly controlled a fire in the garage of a San Rafael duplex this evening, according to San Rafael Fire Department officials.

At about 8:30 p.m., firefighters responded to a call about a fire in the first block of Baypoint Drive.

Crews were able to get the garage fire under control within about 10 minutes, according to fire officials.

No one was injured in the blaze, which started in the engine compartment of a car, but it destroyed all the contents of the garage, including the car.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading into the residence and the adjoining unit of the duplex.

Investigators estimate that the fire did about $75,000 in damage to the garage and its contents.