Man at large after exposing himself to people at Stanford University

PALO ALTO (KRON) — Authorities at Stanford University in Palo Alto are looking for a suspect accused of exposing himself to three people on campus early Sunday morning, according to campus officials.

Around 1:44 a.m. the three victims reported that a man had exposed himself to them from outside of his parked car on the east side of campus.

The suspect left in his car in an unknown direction and was not found, officials said.

He is described as a 30-50-years-old man who is about 6 feet tall, heavyset, with short dark hair, short beard, and glasses.

He was last seen wearing a dark polo shirt with a dark tracksuit jacket.

Officials are warning people on campus to “be alert and report any suspicious persons or activity.”

