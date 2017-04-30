Martinez man injured during an accident involving a tractor

MARTINEZ (BCN) — A man was injured when the tractor he was riding in rolled over Saturday afternoon in Martinez, police said today.

Officers were called at 4:23 p.m. to Reliez Valley Road between Blue Ridge and Horizon drives where the tractor had rolled onto the man.

The 53-year-old was mowing some grass when the tractor rolled about 180 feet down a hill, police Sgt. Steve Gaul said.

The tractor’s cab was not enclosed so the man was thrown from it. His injuries were not considered life-threatening, Gaul said.

The rolling tractor missed damaging a house but damaged a city fence.