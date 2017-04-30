MISSING: Elderly man from Pleasant Hill considered ‘at risk’

PLEASANT HILL (KRON) — Pleasant Hill Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing elderly man.
91-year-old Norman Spellberg was last seen at Bills Ace Hardware at 1530 Contra Costa Blvd. around 12:45 pm.
He was wearing a dark grey beret, dark grey long sleeve shirt, tan pants, and black shoes. He he described as a white man with white hair who walks very slow and has a hunched back.
He is considered “at risk” because he has Alzheimer’s so will likely be disoriented.
Authorities are asking that “anyone with information that can assist in helping safely locate this missing person, to please call 911 or contact the Pleasant Hill PD at 925-288-4600.”
