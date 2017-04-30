Oakland gunman at large after shooting victim’s groin

OAKLAND (KRON) — A victim is in the hospital after being shot in the groin early Sunday morning in Oakland, according to police.

The shooting took place around 3:10 a.m., in the 300 block of 40th St., just west of Broadway.

The victim was taken to the hospital, and the gunman remains at large, police said.

No further details were released.

