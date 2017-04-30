Oakland gunman at large after shooting victim’s groin

OAKLAND (KRON) — A victim is in the hospital after being shot in the groin early Sunday morning in Oakland, according to police.
The shooting took place around 3:10 a.m., in the 300 block of 40th St., just west of Broadway.
The victim was taken to the hospital, and the gunman remains at large, police said.
No further details were released.
Stay with KRON4 for updates.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- 6-figure salary considered “low-income” in parts of Bay Area
- 40 to 60 teens swarm Oakland BART train, rob passengers
- Dispatch audio from Oakland BART train attack, robbery
- VIDEO: Starbucks barista has meltdown over Unicorn Frappuccino
- Official: 3-year-old died after car window closed on neck
- Couple accused of trying to murder baby in San Leandro McDonald’s
- Mountain lion snatches dog off bed inside of Pescadero home