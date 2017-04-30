Oakland gunman at large after shooting victim’s groin

By Published:

OAKLAND (KRON) — A victim is in the hospital after being shot in the groin early Sunday morning in Oakland, according to police.

The shooting took place around 3:10 a.m., in the 300 block of 40th St., just west of Broadway.

The victim was taken to the hospital, and the gunman remains at large, police said.

No further details were released.

Stay with KRON4 for updates.

