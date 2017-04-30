Pick-up truck strikes, kills 77-year-old pedestrian in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police are investigating after a 77-year-old woman was hit by a truck and killed Saturday night in San Francisco, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

Around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to Lake Merced Blvd. and Font St. regarding a collision.

Officers found that a 77-year-old pedestrian was crossing the street at Lake Merced Blvd. near Font St. when she was struck by a Dodge pick-up truck.

The 56-year-old Milbrae resident who was driving the truck remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Impairment does not appear to be a factor in the incident.

Investigators believe that another vehicle, a two door white car, was traveling on Lake Merced Blvd. at the time of the collision and the occupants may have witnessed the incident. The occupants of that car are asked to contact the TCIU at (415) 553-1641 or (415) 553-9516.

Anyone with information on this collision is asked to contact the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.

