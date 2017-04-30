SANTA CRUZ (KRON) — Police in Santa Cruz are investigating after finding a body in a popular beach area early Sunday morning, according to the Santa Cruz Police Department.

Around 4:20 a.m., police responded to the volleyball courts at Main Beach after receiving reports of the deceased man, police said.

Paramedics accompanied officers to the scene and the man was pronounced dead shortly after.

A witness told officers that the victim, a 52-year-old transient, had been in some sort of altercation with another man earlier.

Police quickly determined this to be a homicide case, and detectives were called to the scene, according to police.

A portion of the Main Beach volleyball courts will remain closed as authorities investigate the incident.

Detectives are working to process the scene, and say they are speaking with an additional witness and a man who is a “person of interest” in the case.

“Detectives have canvassed the area and are trying to locate any potential witnesses,” police said. “Detectives will continue to process the scene this morning and expect to have the beach open after noon.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Martin at 831 420-5833.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES