Swimmer injured in shark attack in Southern California

A great white shark, as seen on MarineBio.org, October 12, 2016

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a woman has been bitten by a shark in the waters off a popular Southern California beach.

State park aide Travis Lara told the Orange County Register the victim was wading in the water when she was bitten along her upper thigh.

The attack happened Saturday near San Onofre State Beach along the Camp Pendleton Marine base in San Diego County.

Camp Sgt. Asia Sorenson told the San Diego Union-Tribune the civilian victim was airlifted to a hospital in unknown condition.

The beach is closed Sunday.

Nearly a year ago, a swimmer was bitten by a shark off Corona del Mar, about 25 miles (40.23 kilometers) to the north of the Saturday attack.

