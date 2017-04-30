MARTINEZ (KRON) — Some roads are closed in Martinez and residents in Pleasant Hill may be without power Sunday morning after a car crashed into an electrical pole, according to the Martinez Police Department.

Around 3:17 a.m., police responded to the 6700 block of Alhambra Ave. to reports of the collision.

Upon arrival, officers found a wrecked car, a downed pole, and electrical wires blocking both north and south bound lanes of Alhambra Ave., police said.

As a result, there was a power outage between Blue Ridge Dr. and Gregory Ln. in Pleasant Hill.

Police found that the driver, a juvenile boy, had fallen asleep at the wheel before crashing into the pole.

“There is no indication alcohol or drugs played a role in the collision and the juvenile was released to his parents at the scene after a thorough investigation,” police said.

Both north and south bound lanes of Alhambra Ave. are closed to all traffic between Devon Ave. and Virginia Hills Dr. as PG&E crews and Consolidate Fire work to restore power.

Police say there is no time frame as to when the work will be completed.

Stay with KRON4 for updates.

