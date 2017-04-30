Thousands expected to march and protest Monday for May Day

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Cities scattered across the Bay Area are prepared for events and marches that will take place all day Monday, May 1. 2017 also known as “May Day.”

Hundreds of peeople are expected to protest and march outside of various Immigration and Customs Enforcement Buildings, as well as prominent city locations. The marches and protest are to demand an end to the Trump administration’s racist, anti-immigaration policies and to disrupt business as usual on May Day.

The City of San Francisco is one of the main locations for Monday’s event, two demonstrations will take place. Protesters are expected to be at San Francisco’s I.C.E. Building approximately at 8:00 a.m. in front of the building located at 630 Sansome Street. A march is expected to take place at 11:00 a.m. starting at Justin Herman Plaza and ending at Civic Center.

The events are being hosted by several Bay Area organizations and charities. Josue Arguelles with Young Workers United said this is a fight for all workers of all different nationalities and sexual-orientations, and immigrants rights.

“We call for the protection of workers’ rights, sanctuary for all immigrants, and the investment of our tax dollars in social services for our communities, not a multi-billion dollar wall that will cause death and destruction on the border–and we will hold OUR Government accountable to these values.”

In a statement Arguelles said President Trump and his administration are not for immigrants and and workers rights. Arguelles also said the organizations are not in favor of President Trump’s decision of building a wall between the border of Mexico and the U.S.

“ICE is the enforcement arm of Trump’s racist, anti-worker and anti-immigrant agenda and we will not allow it to function as normal on this day, the day of the worker. Further we want to denounce the construction of a wall on the already heavily militarized border, that will increase deaths of immigrants and refugees seeking a better life and to reunite with their families in the U.S.”

Below is a list of several Bay Area events.

Alameda County – Make Sanctuary Real

Time: 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Location: 1401 Lakeside Drive Oakland

International Worker’s Day Rally, March and Strike

Time: 2 p.m.

Location: Citibank 3301 E. 12th Street, Oakland, Calif.

Oakland Ending Celebration

Time: 2:15 p.m.

Location: 35th and International Streets