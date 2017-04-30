Times Square in New York City blocked off due to two suspicious packages

NEW YORK CITY (KRON) — The New York City Police Department evacuated and blocked off tourist destination Times Square, early Monday morning.

Accoriding to the NYPD, reports of two suspicious packages were located in the area.

Authorities quickly evacuated the area around 12:20 a.m., and are investigating the packages.

No information was immediately available as to whether or not the packages pose a threat. Authorities have not indicated when the area will be cleared.

