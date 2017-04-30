TRAVEL: Planning your next Caribbean vacation

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Thinking about taking a trip to the Caribbean? You’re in luck.

Travel enthusiast, Dana Rebmann was in the KRON4 studios Sunday morning to tell us the best places to consider when “island hopping.”

CORN ISLAND, Nicaragua – Five minutes from the airport, Corn Island is the perfect place for those who love their privacy. This off-the-beaten-path location is known for its breathtaking Caribbean sunsets.

LITTLE CORN ISLAND, Nicaragua – If you wish to be even more secluded, Little Corn Island is a smaller version of Corn Island, and is accessible via boat ride. Dana says this is about as laid back as it gets.

DOMINICA – For all the hike-lovers out there, this is where its at! Not to be confused with the Dominican Republic, the island is all about waterfalls and rain forest, and is usually not crowded with tourists. This is also one of the few places in the world where you can find sperm whales all year long, which makes it the perfect whale-watching destination.

For more places to see and activities to try in the Caribbean, watch the full interview above!

