Two arrested for multiple car break-ins in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD (KRON) — Authorities arrested two people in connection to car break-ins within an area of Fairfield, Saturday morning.

According to Fairfield police, Leonard Helm, 20, and a 17-year-old accomplice were arrested for breaking into three vehicles in a parking lot located in the 200 block of Pittman Road.

Polcie said, upon arrival officers said several witnesses provided descriptions of the suspects who were breaaking into the vehicles in the Cordelia area.

Officers were able to locate Helm’s vehicle parked outside a motel, and after police recoverd Helm’s driver’s license they found out Helm was residing at the motel. Police located Helm and the juvenile inside a room and immediately conducted a search.

After the search officers located property taken from victim’s vehicle’s. Helm, who was on parole was arrested for burglary, possession of stolen property and violation of parole. The 17-year-old Sacramento resident, was arrested for burglary, possesion of stolen property and an outstanding warrant.