VIDEO: Delta pilot interferes with passengers, hits woman

ATLANTA (KRON) — Delta Airlines was at it again — Except this time it was a pilot who was caught up in an altercation with passengers.
The incident happened on April 21 on a flight in Atlanta, Georgia.
Two women, who reportedly knew each other, suddenly began fighting on the plane.
This is when the pilot stepped in to separate them, and physically hit one of the women.
According to TMZ, a delta employee escorted the women off the plane, and police were called in to investigate.
The pilot has since returned to work, and neither woman are pressing charges.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- 6-figure salary considered “low-income” in parts of Bay Area
- 40 to 60 teens swarm Oakland BART train, rob passengers
- Dispatch audio from Oakland BART train attack, robbery
- VIDEO: Starbucks barista has meltdown over Unicorn Frappuccino
- Official: 3-year-old died after car window closed on neck
- Couple accused of trying to murder baby in San Leandro McDonald’s
- Mountain lion snatches dog off bed inside of Pescadero home