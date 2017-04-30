SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An activist picketing at San Francisco State University told a student he is “going to Hell” after the student tried handing him a Pepsi.
The alleged anti-abortion protest took place Friday around 2:30 p.m. in the Cesar Chavez Student Center Plaza on the campus.
The protester was raising a sign that read “The Blood of Jesus Washes Away Your Sins,” when student Alex Ridley tried giving him an ice-cold Pepsi.
It was all downhill from that point, as the crowd egged on a shouting match between Ridley and the protester.
Another student, Narcelito Guinto Jr., was in position to film the aftermath and the video was posted to social media.
This comes less than a month after Kendall Jenner’s widely criticized Pepsi commercial was pulled. Critics complained that the ad trivialized protests for social justice causes.
