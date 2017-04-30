Woman drowns while swimming in the Sonoma County Creek

CLOVERDALE (BCN) — A woman who was wading or swimming in a Sonoma County creek drowned this afternoon after being swept away by the rapid current, according to Cloverdale Fire Protection District officials.

The 23-year-old woman was hanging out at Big Sulphur Creek at the northeast end of Cloverdale with a man fire officials believe was her boyfriend.

The pair was in the water when they were overcome by the strong current at about 4:40 p.m., fire officials said.

The man was able to get to safety but the woman, whose name was not released, was pulled downstream and drowned.