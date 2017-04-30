Woman drowns while swimming in the Sonoma County Creek

Bay City News Published:

CLOVERDALE (BCN) — A woman who was wading or swimming in a Sonoma County creek drowned this afternoon after being swept away by the rapid current, according to Cloverdale Fire Protection District officials.

The 23-year-old woman was hanging out at Big Sulphur Creek at the northeast end of Cloverdale with a man fire officials believe was her boyfriend.

The pair was in the water when they were overcome by the strong current at about 4:40 p.m., fire officials said.

The man was able to get to safety but the woman, whose name was not released, was pulled downstream and drowned.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s