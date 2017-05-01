DALLAS (AP) — A man suspected of shooting and critically injuring a paramedic who was tending to a shooting victim on Monday has been found dead in a Dallas home, authorities said.

Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings said during a news conference that a police robot found two bodies in a home, including that of the suspected gunman, as authorities scoured a neighborhood east of downtown following the shooting. The mayor said the threat to the neighborhood is now over.

Rawlings said the paramedic was out of surgery and in intensive care at a local hospital, but will “have to undergo expensive medical treatment.” The mayor said the civilian whom the paramedic was trying to help when he was shot is also in intensive care. No other details about their conditions were released.

Emergency responders were treating the civilian around 11:30 a.m. in a neighborhood east of downtown when another person approached, opened fired and critically injured the paramedic, according to a statement released early Monday by the city.

The paramedic was rushed to Baylor University Medical Center, where he underwent surgery and was listed in critical but stable condition.

Dozens of police vehicles swarmed the mostly residential area after the shooting was reported near a local Fire Training Academy. Several people from a nearby neighborhood and some relatives of people who live in the barricaded area gathered at a nearby gas station to await updates from police.

The Dallas Police Association tweeted earlier Monday that officers responding to an active shooter were “pinned down” by gunfire.

FBI agents and officers with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also were in unmarked vehicles waiting at intersections in the neighborhood. Officials from the local fire department and parks department passed out water and Gatorade to officers blocking the roads.

Phone and emails messages from The Associated Press seeking further details about the incident weren’t immediately returned by Dallas police and the Dallas Fire Department.

Top Posts & Pages