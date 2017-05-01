VIDEO: At least 1 person dies in car accident on Highway 880 in San Leandro

By Published: Updated:

SAN LEANDRO (KRON) — At least one person has died in a traffic collision this morning on northbound Highway 880 just south of Marina Blvd. in San Leandro, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision was first reported at 12:41 a.m. and involved at least two cars.

At least one person has died, according to the CHP.

A Sig-alert was issued at 12:49 a.m. because all northbound were blocked.

The lanes were reopened around 4:00 a.m.

This is one of two fatal accidents in the Bay Area Monday morning.

 

