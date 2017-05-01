VIDEO: At least 1 person dies in car accident on Highway 880 in San Leandro

SAN LEANDRO (KRON) — At least one person has died in a traffic collision this morning on northbound Highway 880 just south of Marina Blvd. in San Leandro, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The collision was first reported at 12:41 a.m. and involved at least two cars.
At least one person has died, according to the CHP.
A Sig-alert was issued at 12:49 a.m. because all northbound were blocked.
The lanes were reopened around 4:00 a.m.
This is one of two fatal accidents in the Bay Area Monday morning.
HOT-SPOT/SIG-ALERT #SanLeandro NB 880 at Marina Blvd all lanes now after after a FATAL accident. Slow traffic from 238. Take WB 580 instead
— Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) May 1, 2017
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- 6-figure salary considered “low-income” in parts of Bay Area
- 40 to 60 teens swarm Oakland BART train, rob passengers
- Dispatch audio from Oakland BART train attack, robbery
- VIDEO: Starbucks barista has meltdown over Unicorn Frappuccino
- Official: 3-year-old died after car window closed on neck
- Couple accused of trying to murder baby in San Leandro McDonald’s
- Mountain lion snatches dog off bed inside of Pescadero home