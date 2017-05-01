Berkeley murder suspect who goes by ‘they’ to stand trial

By Published:
Pablo Gomez
Pablo Gomez

 

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Two of three psychiatrists who examined a University of California, Berkeley student charged with murder say the suspect is sane enough to stand trial.

A judge scheduled a May 18 hearing for Pablo Gomez to enter a plea after the doctors’ final report was filed in court Monday. The 22-year-old is charged with stabbing to death a young school teacher and severely wounding another woman earlier this year in Berkeley.

The campus activist touched off debate over pronoun preference earlier this year when it was reported that Gomez prefers to be called ‘they’ rather than ‘he.’

Conservative commentator Ann Coulter ridiculed the pronoun change and mocked Gomez’s activist background. Breitbart.com and other conservative political websites then picked up the story.

Gomez’s attorney says he is reviewing the doctors’ reports.

Top Posts & Pages

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s