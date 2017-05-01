VIDEO: Children among 2 killed, 3 injured in crash on Highway 880 in Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON) — In the third fatal accident to occur in the Bay Area Monday morning, a child and a man were killed and three others were injured on Highway 880 in Oakland, according to California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 5:00 a.m. just south of 5th Ave.

CHP reports that a white box truck was stalled on the right shoulder of the freeway with its hazards lights on.

Suddenly, a black BMW traveling northbound “at a high rate of speed,” veered of the roadway and crashed into the stalled truck, according to CHP.

Immediately after the collision, the BMW re-entered the roadway and was struck by a Ford F-250.

A man and a child who were sitting in the back seat died in the collision.

Officers say it appears that the child was either wearing his seat belt improperly, or was not wearing one at all.

Another child, a woman, and the driver of the BMW were all taken to a local hospital, CHP said.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the accident, according to CHP.

However, officers say that because the child who was killed was not properly restrained, the driver may be prosecuted.

All northbound lanes are blocked, which prompted CHP to issue a Sig-alert at 5:36 a.m.

There is no estimated time of reopening the lanes, according to the CHP.

Major delays on 880 due to a double FATLITY NB 880 at 5th Ave, two middle lanes blocked. Take WB 580 instead. pic.twitter.com/4wi05kW4Co — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) May 1, 2017

