Cueto outpitches Kershaw in Giants’ 4-3 win over Dodgers

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Johnny Cueto throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Monday, May 1, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Johnny Cueto outpitched Clayton Kershaw, leading the San Francisco Giants to a 4-3 victory Monday night that snapped the Los Angeles Dodgers’ four-game winning streak.

The Giants entered with a National League-low 16 home runs but hit two against Kershaw — a two-run shot by Hunter Pence in the first inning and a solo drive by Buster Posey in the third.

Pence began the night batting .100 in his career against Kershaw without a home run.

Cueto (4-1) held the Dodgers to three runs and six hits in seven innings. He walked one and struck out three.

Kershaw (4-2) went six innings, allowing four runs — three earned — and eight hits. He struck out five and did not walk a batter.

San Francisco Giants' Buster Posey, second right, hits a solo home run as Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw, left, reacts while catcher Yasmani Grandal, second from left, and home plate umpire Alan Porter watch during the third inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 1, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
