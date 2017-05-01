REPORT: Active shooter in Dallas, firefighter shot

DALLAS (KXAN) — Law enforcement in Dallas are engaged with an active shooter and a firefighter has been shot, authorities say.
According to KXAS, the scene is active in the 3200 block of Reynolds Avenue in East Dallas, Monday afternoon.
The Dallas Police Association said on Twitter a firefighter has been shot, but the firefighter’s condition is unknown but Dallas Fire-Rescue said they were transported to Baylor Medical Center. At last report they are said to be in surgery and may have been shot multiple times.
According to WFAA, the gunman opened fire on paramedics. The location of the shooting is near the Dallas-Fire Rescue training facility on Dolphin Road near Interstate 30.
WFAA said authorities have a home surrounded.
It’s unknown how many officers are involved; dozens of police cars are at the scene.
This is a developing story and will be updated when we learn more.
