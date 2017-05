Deadly stabbing at University of Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Authorities are responding to reports of a stabbing on the University of Texas at Austin campus Monday afternoon.

Austin police say they’re assisting university police at 2101 Speedway, which is near Gregory Gym. Austin-Travis County EMS says they are responding to reports of multiple people stabbed. The agency says one person has died and three more were injured.

Austin police say they have one person in custody.

A KXAN intern says authorities have evacuated Gregory Gym aas of 2:10 p.m. Students say McCombs School of Business is on lockdown.

Subject is in custody and there is no ongoing threat to the campus community. We'll provide new details as they unfold. — UT Austin Police (@UTAustinPolice) May 1, 2017

Unidentified suspect apprehended for stabbing two subjects and assaulting a one other. One of the victims died due to their wounds. — UT Austin Police (@UTAustinPolice) May 1, 2017