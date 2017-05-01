Fire burning at two Concord buildings threatening homes

By Published: Updated:

CONCORD (KRON) — A fire burning at two Concord outbuildings is threatening homes on Monday afternoon, according to a fire spokesman.

The fire was reported at 3:37 p.m. in the 2800 block of Concord Boulevard and is burning two structures that may be some sort of sheds or detached garages, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District Fire Marshal Robert Marshall said.

The structures are close to homes and firefighters are at the scene to try to prevent flames from spreading, Marshall said.

A person at the scene complained of chest pain and is being treated, he said.

No other information about the fire was immediately available.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s