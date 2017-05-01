CONCORD (KRON) — A fire burning at two Concord outbuildings is threatening homes on Monday afternoon, according to a fire spokesman.

The fire was reported at 3:37 p.m. in the 2800 block of Concord Boulevard and is burning two structures that may be some sort of sheds or detached garages, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District Fire Marshal Robert Marshall said.

The structures are close to homes and firefighters are at the scene to try to prevent flames from spreading, Marshall said.

A person at the scene complained of chest pain and is being treated, he said.

No other information about the fire was immediately available.

Bay City News contributed to this report.