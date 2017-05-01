Gary’s Word: Players don’t trust fans

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The struggles of the San Francisco Giants brings to mind the uneasy relationship between players, fans, and media.

Just two months ago, fans were calling into sports radio chomping at the bit to see Buster Posey, Madison Bumgarner, Hunter Pence, and a few of the new players.

The media was saying the Giants with their starting rotation could very well be the favorite in the National League West.

Now, we begin May, and the same group is ripping the team as too old, having no offense, and asking, ‘Has Bochy lost it?

Sure, it’s a what have you done for me lately world, but how do you go from love Mar. 1 to anger May 1?

Sure, there are a few loyal fans and patient media, but at the end of the day, can you blame the athletes for basically feeling–it’s basically ME AGAINST YOU!?