Mountain View child abduction suspect turns himself in

MOUNTAIN VIEW (KRON) — A father who allegedly abducted his 4-month-old daughter from a Mountain View hotel last month turned himself in to police Sunday night and was arrested, police said Monday.

45-year-old Michael Wallin of Patterson allegedly left the hotel with his daughter Madilyn Wallin around 8:30 p.m. on April 4 following a visit with her mother at the Residence Inn at 1854 W. El Camino Real.

Wallin allegedly drove off with Madilyn in his truck with her in his lap. Madilyn’s mother was allegedly dragged briefly by the truck but escaped without getting seriously injured, police said.

The mother’s adult son tried to stop Wallin, but he allegedly “brake-checked” the son and a collision occurred. Wallin then continued to drive off with Madilyn.

Police alleged that Wallin had no child car seat in the truck.

The California Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert for Madilyn and she was found the next morning.

Wallin was arrested Sunday on suspicion of maliciously withholding a child from their guardian, child endangerment, and assault with a deadly weapon.

