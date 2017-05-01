(KRON) Author Laura Sook Duncombe stopped by the KRON4 studios to talk about her new book Pirate Women: The Princesses, Prostitutes, and Privateers Who Ruled the Seven Seas.

The book tells the story of women, both real and legendary, who through the ages sailed alongside and sometimes in command of their male counterparts.

These women came from all walks of life but had one thing in common: a desire for freedom.

KRON4’s Darya Folsom talked to Sook Duncombe about why book readers and movie goers like evil characters as men and not women “I think everyone is fascinated with the dark part of the pirates, people love serial killers, people love murderers, the bad behavior is a draw not necessarily you want to go there but wondering why people go there, everyone loves Hannibal Lecter.”

History has largely ignored these female swashbucklers, until now. Sook Duncombe says, “this was one of the reasons I wrote this book, I wanted to push the boundaries of what it means to be a woman in the conventional gender roles, the whole women are angels and the rational on why women weren’t allowed to vote because they were too good, too clean these women were out there and I wanted more people to know about them.”

Folsom and Duncombe discussed equality for women on the little screen and the big screen. “I just want to see women in every part of what it means to be a woman. On TV you see mothers, you see wives, I think we are so much more than that, you can see men that are anti-heroes, you see men doing everything on TV and in the movies and women don’t get the same shake.”

You can read more about Laura’s book tour and appearances on her blog. You can also buy Pirate Women: The Princesses, Prostitutes, and Privateers Who ruled the Seven Seas on Amazon.

Meet Laura Monday evening at a book signing:

Green Apple Books on the Park at 1231 9th Avenue in San Francisco.

7:30 p.m. Monday May 1, 2017