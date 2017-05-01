Police investigating deadly shooting at Oakland Home Depot store

OAKLAND (KRON) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday night in Oakland, according to police.
The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. at the Home Depot store at 4000 Alameda Ave. off of High St., an Oakland police dispatcher said.
One male victim died in the shooting, according to the dispatcher.
The victim’s age and identity were not released.
Further details were not immediately available.
The incident is currently under investigation.
