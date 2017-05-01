Police investigating deadly shooting at Oakland Home Depot store

By Published:

OAKLAND (KRON) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday night in Oakland, according to police.

The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. at the Home Depot store at 4000 Alameda Ave. off of High St., an Oakland police dispatcher said.

One male victim died in the shooting, according to the dispatcher.

The victim’s age and identity were not released.

Further details were not immediately available.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Stay with KRON4 for updates.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s