Police make 2nd arrest in BART mob attack

(KRON) A second suspect has been arrested in the BART mob attack

Another juvenile suspect who had a warrant for his arrest in connection with a brazen mob robbery on a BART train in Oakland last month was arrested on Friday following a separate robbery in Oakland, BART officials said.

BART police have sought arrest warrants for a number of juveniles in connection with the April 22 robbery of several BART passengers by a mob of 40 to 60 young people who streamed onto a train at the Coliseum station.

The suspects jumped the fare gates at the station and committed at least seven robberies while injuring two people.

The suspect arrested Friday was identified using surveillance video, BART officials said. He remains in custody at Alameda County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of crimes related to both incidents.

Police are still working to identify all of the suspects in the case and have used video surveillance footage from inside the train car.

The agency committed to install cameras on all train cars after an investigation of a fatal shooting on BART last year revealed that some cameras on trains were decoys.

