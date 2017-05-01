Raiders pick location for Las Vegas stadium

By Published:

(KRON) The Raiders have picked a location for their stadium in Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Review Journal is reporting the Raiders purchased 62 acres near the Mandalay Bay Resort.

The NFL approved the Raiders plan to move Las Vegas in March. A $1.9 billion stadium is slated to be built for the team with the help of $750 million in public money.

The land near the Mandalay Bay reportedly cost more than $77 million.

 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s