Raiders pick location for Las Vegas stadium

(KRON) The Raiders have picked a location for their stadium in Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Review Journal is reporting the Raiders purchased 62 acres near the Mandalay Bay Resort.

The NFL approved the Raiders plan to move Las Vegas in March. A $1.9 billion stadium is slated to be built for the team with the help of $750 million in public money.

The land near the Mandalay Bay reportedly cost more than $77 million.

It’s done. #Raiders have a stadium site in Las Vegas and it’s Russell 62. Listed purchase price of $77.5M. Story coming in #lvrj. #RJNow — Rick Velotta (@RickVelotta) May 1, 2017

