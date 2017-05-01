SAN JOSE (KRON) — A sexual battery has been reported near the San Jose State University Student Services Center on Monday evening, according to a campus alert.

The sexual battery happened at around 8 p.m. on the west side of the center. A boy grabbed the buttocks of a woman as he rode past her on his bike, police said.

The boy was with two other boys, all on bikes.

The suspect is described as being 12-to-15 years old, with a dark complexion, and having dark brown or black short hair. He is a skinny build, wearing a bright blue soccer jersey with white markings and the work “Beckham G” written on the back.

The boy was also wearing blue jeans and riding a black or dark blue BMX-style bike.

The three boys ran away going northeast from the campus. They have not been captured.

The victim was not hurt.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact police at (408)-924-2222.