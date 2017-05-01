Socal shark attack victim in critical condition

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (AP) — A woman who lost part of her right leg in a shark attack while wading at a popular Southern California beach was listed in critical condition Monday at a hospital.

Leeanne Ericson was rescued Saturday by a handful of Camp Pendleton beachgoers, including one who used a tourniquet fashioned from a surfboard leash to stanch the bleeding.

She was flown to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla, where hospital spokeswoman Janice Collins said she was critical condition but declined to release further details.

“All of the back of her leg was kind of missing,” Thomas Williams, one of several witnesses who pulled the woman ashore, told the Orange County Register.

He said a veteran surfer, Hunter Robinson, suggested using a surfboard leash to stanch the bleeding until Camp Pendleton Marine Corps Base emergency personnel arrived.

