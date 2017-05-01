Spring heat wave hits the Bay Area

(KRON) A spring heat wave has hit the Bay Area.

KRON4’s Weather Center shows warm temperatures through Wednesday.

By 1 p.m. Monday temperatures around the Bay Area were in the 80’s in some places. You can check temperatures in your neighborhood on KRON4.com.

Enjoy the beautiful weather now, the rains returns Sunday into Monday.

