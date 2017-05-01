SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Round 2 of the NBA playoffs starts on Tuesday.

The Warriors are playing the Utah Jazz in Oakland Tuesday and Thursday nights for Games 1 and 2.

There are still tickets available, and if you don’t mind nose bleeds, there are still reasonably priced seats.

KRON4’s Tech Reporter Gabe Slate met with StubHub to find out what tickets are going for and to see the new technology they are offering through their mobile app to help people find the best ticket for the lowest price.

Watch the above video to see Gabe’s full report.

Here is the Round 2 schedule:

Game 1 in Oakland: Tuesday, May 2nd, 7:30 p.m. on TNT

Game 2 in Oakland: Thursday, May 4th, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

Game 3 in Salt Lake City: Saturday, May 6th, 5:30 p.m. on ABC

Game 4 in Salt Lake City: Monday, May 8th, time TBD on TNT

Game 5* in Oakland: Wednesday, May 10th, time TBD on TNT

Game 6* in Salt Lake City: Friday, May 12th, time TBD on ESPN

Game 7* in Oakland: Sunday, May 14th, time TBD on TBD

