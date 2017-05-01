SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Round 2 of the NBA playoffs starts on Tuesday.
The Warriors are playing the Utah Jazz in Oakland Tuesday and Thursday nights for Games 1 and 2.
There are still tickets available, and if you don’t mind nose bleeds, there are still reasonably priced seats.
KRON4’s Tech Reporter Gabe Slate met with StubHub to find out what tickets are going for and to see the new technology they are offering through their mobile app to help people find the best ticket for the lowest price.
Watch the above video to see Gabe’s full report.
Here is the Round 2 schedule:
Game 1 in Oakland: Tuesday, May 2nd, 7:30 p.m. on TNT
Game 2 in Oakland: Thursday, May 4th, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN
Game 3 in Salt Lake City: Saturday, May 6th, 5:30 p.m. on ABC
Game 4 in Salt Lake City: Monday, May 8th, time TBD on TNT
Game 5* in Oakland: Wednesday, May 10th, time TBD on TNT
Game 6* in Salt Lake City: Friday, May 12th, time TBD on ESPN
Game 7* in Oakland: Sunday, May 14th, time TBD on TBD
Top Posts & Pages
- Watch KRON 4 newscasts on live streams
- VIDEO: Children among 2 killed, 3 injured in crash on Highway 880 in Oakland
- VIDEO: 15-year-old boy shot, killed in San Francisco’s Sunset District
- Rattlesnake bite on Mission Peak near Fremont sends hiker to hospital in serious condition
- VIDEO: Toddler struck by a vehicle in Union City parking lot
- VIDEO: San Diego gunman was allegedly distraught over breakup during apartment complex shooting spree
- VIDEO: 2 deadly traffic accidents on Highway 880, 1 in San Francisco Monday morning
- 22-year-old Pittsburg man killed in shooting near Oakland Home Depot store
- Popular beach volleyball courts in Santa Cruz closed for murder investigation
- 2 arrested for kidnapping, armed robbery after SWAT standoff in South Carolina