SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich talk about the Warriors, Beast Mode’s private party, and Tom Brady’s new getup.

After having about a week of rest, Golden State is ready to take on the Jazz in the Western Conference Semifinals of the NBA playoffs. A banged-up Utah will enter game one of the series after having just a single day of rest, as it took the team a full seven games to eliminate the Los Angeles Clippers.

Marshawn Lynch was expected to have a public block party in Oakland last week to celebrate his coming out of retirement to sign a two-year deal with the Raiders. It turned out to be an exclusive backyard hangout with other Bay Area celebrities including Draymond Green.

Last, but not least, Tom Brady and Gisele wear identical suits to a high-profile event. Cute, or quirky?

