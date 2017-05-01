SAN LEANDRO (KRON) — The Bay Area is plagued by fatal traffic accidents Monday morning.

There have been a total of three deadly crashes within a five-hour span from 12:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m.

In the first accident, at least one person died on northbound Highway 880 just south of Marina Blvd. in San Leandro, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision was first reported at 12:41 a.m. and involved at least two cars.

A Sig-alert was issued at 12:49 a.m. because all northbound lanes were blocked.

The lanes were reopened around 4:00 a.m.

The second accident was reported just before 4:30 a.m. at the Octavia on-ramp to southbound Highway 101 in San Francisco.

The pedestrian was crossing the street inside of a crosswalk when the car spun out and hit them.

The on-ramp was closed while authorities investigated the incident.

Around 4:50 a.m., the area was reopened to traffic.

No further details about the accident are available at this time.

A third deadly crash, and the second one to occur on northbound Highway 880, happened around 5:00 a.m. at 5th Ave. in Oakland.

The incident involved at least two vehicles, including a delivery truck.

All northbound lanes are blocked, which prompted CHP to issue a Sig-alert at 5:36 a.m.

There is no estimated time of reopening the lanes, according to the CHP.

KRON4 Traffic Reporter Robin Winston advises commuters to take westbound Highway 580 as an alternate route.

