VIDEO: Pedestrian struck, killed at freeway entrance in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A pedestrian was struck by a car and killed in front of a freeway entrance in San Francisco Monday morning.

The  accident was reported just before 4:30 a.m. at the Octavia on-ramp to southbound Highway 101.

The pedestrian was crossing the street inside of a crosswalk when the car spun out and hit them.

The on-ramp was closed while authorities investigated the incident.

Around 4:50 a.m., the area was reopened to traffic.

No further details about the accident are available at this time.

This is the second fatal crash in the Bay Area this morning.

