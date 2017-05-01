COLUMBUS, Miss. (WJTV) — A driver is lucky to be alive after crashing under a school bus.
According to WCBI, the 27-year-old managed to crawl out of the car before law enforcement officers arrived on the scene.
The crash happened around 7:20 a.m. Monday. Columbus officials said the school bus was stopped on Highway 69 to pick up a student when the car slammed into the back of the bus.
Officials said it appears that the driver of the car may have fallen asleep at the wheel on the way home from work.
One student and the driver was on the bus. We’re told the weren’t injured.
The driver of the car was taken to the hospital to be treated for facial injuries.
A scary scene on Hwy 69 this morning in Columbus. This driver has a guardian angel after surviving this crash. Waiting on more info pic.twitter.com/uHwJiLRLbM
— Joey Barnes (@JoeyBarnesTV) May 1, 2017