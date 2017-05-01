VIDEO: May Day protests underway in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Early rising May day protesters are showing up in the streets of San Francisco Monday morning with a message for President Trump.

By 8:00 a.m., protesters were already gathering outside the ICE building with signs and banners.

One massive banner reads “Sanctuary For All,” and requires a small crew of people just to hold it up straight.

Breaking-banners and protestors starting off May Day protests in San Francisco at ICE bldg now @kron4news pic.twitter.com/cBkWQmUJ9T — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) May 1, 2017

Hundreds of people are expected to march outside of various Immigration and Customs Enforcement Buildings and other prominent city locations throughout the Bay Area.

The protesters aim to shut down business and are demanding an end to what they call the Trump administration’s “racist, anti-immigration policies.”

For a full list of May Day protest events across the Bay Area, click here.

Breaking news-may Day protests in front of ICE bldg in San Francisco. Drivers caught in it. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/yKdVHgup5q — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) May 1, 2017

