OAKLAND (KRON) — A fire is burning on or under I-580 just before the I-80 split in Oakland on Monday night, according to KRON4’s Justine Waldman.

Justine says traffic is a mess in the area. Thick, black smoke can be seen for miles.

KRON4 has learned a homeless encampment has caught fire, according to the CHP.

Traffic is a mess in the area.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js