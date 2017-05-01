OAKLAND (KRON) — A fire is burning on or under I-580 just before the I-80 split in Oakland on Monday night, according to KRON4’s Justine Waldman.
Justine says traffic is a mess in the area. Thick, black smoke can be seen for miles.
KRON4 has learned a homeless encampment has caught fire, according to the CHP.
