VIDEO: Turbulence injures 27 on Aeroflot flight to Bangkok

Published:

 

BANGKOK (AP) – Twenty-seven people have been injured, several with suspected spinal damage, after an Aeroflot Boeing 777-300 on which they were traveling from Moscow to Bangkok hit strong turbulence.

The Russian Embassy in Bangkok said in a statement that Flight SU270 hit an air pocket Monday on its approach to Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport and that those injured had not been wearing seat belts.

A Russian diplomat who asked to be identified as the embassy duty officer said 15 remained hospitalized, but none had life-threatening injuries.

According to a list issued by the embassy, all of the injured were all Russians ranging in age from about one to 69, except for three Thais.

