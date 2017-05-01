OAKLAND (KRON) — When Golden State Warriors forward Matt Barnes was asked by ESPN about playing Utah instead of the Los Angeles Clippers, he spoke about something other than the basketball.

“There’s no nightlife in Utah. Obviously, as players, you want to be able to have a little bit of a nightlife, but the main focus is winning games. But as far as nightlife, there’s no comparison to nightlife in Utah and L.A,” Barnes told ESPN.

Steph Curry joined in on the fun when asked what he would be doing in Utah.

“Guys are disciplined. They know how to handle themselves in whatever city. Obviously, most of the guys here are more familiar with L.A. than Salt Lake City. But at the end of the day, if you’re worried about extracurricular during the playoffs and that’s your priority, then you got it twisted already. It’s a business trip wherever we end up going. We’ll be ready,” he said to ESPN.

The Warriors play the Jazz on Tuesday night at Oracle Arena.