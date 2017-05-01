Warriors playoff schedule against Utah Jazz

(KRON) No. 1 GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS (67-15, 4-0) vs. No. 5 UTAH JAZZ (51-31, 4-3)

Season series: Warriors, 2-1.

Story line: The rested Warriors, after a first-round sweep, face a Utah team that won the only series that went the distance in the first round. It’s a clash of styles between Golden State, the highest-scoring team in the NBA at 115.9 points per game, and a Jazz squad that allowed the fewest points per game during the regular season (96.8).

Key Matchup: Andre Iguodala vs. Joe Johnson. The veterans begin the game on the benches but will probably be on the floor down the stretch. Johnson, who had a great series against the Clippers, will be one of keys if the Jazz are able to keep the tempo at the slower pace they want and need to have a chance.

Game 1 in Oakland: Tuesday, May 2nd, 7:30 p.m.

Game 2 in Oakland: Thursday, May 4th, 7:30 p.m.

Game 3 in Salt Lake City: Saturday, May 6th, 5:30 p.m.

Game 4 in Salt Lake City: Monday, May 8th, time TBD

Game 5* in Oakland: Wednesday, May 10th, time TBD

Game 6* in Salt Lake City: Friday, May 12th, time TBD

Game 7* in Oakland: Sunday, May 14th, time TBD

