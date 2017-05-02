FOLSOM, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a 14-year-old boy who went missing while playing with friends in a Northern California river.
KCRA-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2pEkGlG) officials say the teen had been one of five children jumping off rocks and into the American River in Folsom on Monday night.
The Folsom Fire Department says crews looked for the boy for more than two hours before calling off the search. The search was to continue Tuesday.
The children had been swimming in the area between the Rainbow Bridge and Negro Bar State Park.
Fire officials say the search has gone from a rescue to a recovery operation.
The California State Parks Department and the California Highway Patrol are assisting in the search efforts.
