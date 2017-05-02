2 Chicago police officers shot, in stable condition

CHICAGO (KRON) — Two Chicago police officers have been shot during an encounter and are in stable condition, according to police.

The officers were rushed to the hospital and were originally in serious condition.

One officer was shot in the arm and hip. The other was shot in the back.

The suspects fired shots from a car, police said.

No other information has been made available by police.

Officers in stable condition – 1 shot in arm and hip, second officer shot in back. Offenders shot from a vehicle. — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) May 3, 2017

Two CPD officers shot during encounter. Transported to Stroger in serious condition. Superintendent responding to hospital. Updates to follo — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) May 3, 2017

