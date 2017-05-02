(KRON) — It is proof that little things do add up.

The nation’s airlines collected $4.2 billion in baggage fees last year. That is up 10 percent from 2015.

That is according to new data released Tuesday by the Department of Transportation. The increase alone is $1 million a day. But not everything is adding up.

Fees collected for changing a reservation actually fell 4 percent to $2.9 billion and fares went down by 1 percent.

Some airline executives point to baggage fees as a way to keep fares low.

Consumer watchdogs say the fees cloud the real cost of flying.

CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

