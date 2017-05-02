SANTA CRUZ (KRON) — The Santa Cruz Police Department is investigating after a senior citizen was critically injured in a hit and run while walking her dog Monday night.

Around 8:36 p.m., officers responded to a report of a hit and run involving a car and a pedestrian in the 700 block of West Cliff Dr., according to the Santa Cruz Police Department.

Officers arrived and found a 62-year-old Felton resident had been struck by a passing car, police said.

Police say the driver hit the woman as she attempted to cross West Cliff Dr. while walking her dog, and fled the scene without stopping to help her.

Officers tended to the victim until Emergency Medical crews arrived.

The victim was airlifted to a Bay Area Trauma Center where she is in critical condition.

Witnesses described the suspect vehicle that fled the scene as a red convertible Buick LeSabre.

Minutes later, an SCPD officer located a 1994 red Buick with damage to the front windshield driving in the roundabout on Beach St., and stopped the car in the 400 block of Front St.

The suspect driver, 63-year-old Lorenzo Artega of San Jose, was arrested.

The victim’s name will not be released until her family is notified.

Anyone who has information or who may have witnessed the collision is encouraged to contact SCPD at 831- 420-5820. Anonymous tips can also be sent to the police department through our Tip Line (831) 420-5995, or from our Website; http://www.santacruzpolice.com.

