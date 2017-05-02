Accused Oakland university mass shooter pleads no contest

OAKLAND (BCN) — A man accused of killing seven people in a shooting rampage at Oikos University in Oakland in 2012 is expected to enter a no contest plea to murder charges Tuesday morning, an Alameda County prosecutor said in court.

One Goh, 48, will plead no contest to seven counts of murder, three counts of premeditated attempted murder and the special circumstance allegations of committing a murder during a kidnapping and committing multiple murders for the shooting at Oikos, a Christian vocational school located near Oakland International Airport, on April 2, 2012.

Alameda County prosecutor Stacie Pettigrew told Alameda County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Horner of Goh’s plea and said prosecutors do not plan to seek the death penalty against him.

Goh will be sentenced to seven consecutive terms of life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus 271 years to life, Pettigrew told the judge.

Prosecutors said Goh had dropped out of Oikos several months before the shooting and wanted his tuition refunded and targeted an administrator who wasn’t present on the day of the shooting.

Criminal proceedings against him were suspended after his lawyers doubted his mental competency to stand trial, but he was recently deemed by court-appointed doctors to be restored to competency.