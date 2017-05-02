DALY CITY (KRON) — Daly City police are looking for a burglar who broke into a restaurant on Mission Street, police said on Twitter.
If you have any information on the burglary, you are asked to call police at (650)-991-8119.
Police did not release any more information.
Can you identify this burglar who broke into a restaurant on Mission Street? Call us! (650) 991-8119 or TIP (650) 873-AIMS. Case #17003215 pic.twitter.com/kJIlV1ja4b
— Daly City Police (@DalyCityPD) May 3, 2017