PALO ALTO (KRON) — Deputies at Stanford University said they have arrested a prowler on Monday afternoon.

Deputies arrested Jun Nicdao Pegarido at around 3:10 p.m. Monday. He was booked into the San Jose Main Jail on prowling charges.

Pegarido was arrested just minutes after the incident, which happened on the 500 block of Gerona Road, police said.

Pegarido is also being investigated for indecent exposure incidents that happened on Apr. 18 and Apr. 30.

Pegarido is now banned from entering the campus.

The suspect car is a black 2016 Toyota Tundra 4×4, with the license plate No. 92383X1.

If you see his car on campus, you are asked to call police immediately.

Stanford suspected prowler View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

Top Posts & Pages