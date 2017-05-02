PALO ALTO (KRON) — Deputies at Stanford University said they have arrested a prowler on Monday afternoon.
Deputies arrested Jun Nicdao Pegarido at around 3:10 p.m. Monday. He was booked into the San Jose Main Jail on prowling charges.
Pegarido was arrested just minutes after the incident, which happened on the 500 block of Gerona Road, police said.
Pegarido is also being investigated for indecent exposure incidents that happened on Apr. 18 and Apr. 30.
Pegarido is now banned from entering the campus.
The suspect car is a black 2016 Toyota Tundra 4×4, with the license plate No. 92383X1.
If you see his car on campus, you are asked to call police immediately.
Stanford suspected prowler
Stanford suspected prowler x
Top Posts & Pages
- VIDEO: Rattlesnake bite on Mission Peak near Fremont sends hiker to hospital in serious condition
- Watch KRON 4 newscasts on live streams
- VIDEO: Teen boy shot, killed in San Francisco’s Sunset District identified
- VIDEO: Children among 2 killed, 3 injured in crash on Highway 880 in Oakland
- 22-year-old Pittsburg man killed in shooting near Oakland Home Depot store
- VIDEO: 2 deadly traffic accidents on Highway 880, 1 in San Francisco Monday morning
- Florida woman arrested after agreeing to swap sex for chicken McNuggets
- Watch KRON 4 Morning News to win!
- VIDEO: Mother stabs woman in self-defense during road rage incident outside San Francisco school
- VIDEO: Employee arrested for allegedly recording women, children inside Half Moon Bay restaurant’s restroom